Sony reportedly considering "Mad About You" revival

"Mad About You" might be coming back for an eighth season nearly 20 years after signing off. Sony Pictures Television Studios is reportedly having talks about reviving the beloved 1990s TV show.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt would return to the show, though no deals are yet in place. Reiser also co-created the comedy, which centered on married couple Paul and Jamie in New York City. The TV show wrapped in 1999.

THR reports that the eighth season would take place in the present day, focusing on Paul and Jamie's life together after their 17-year-old daughter, Mabel, gets accepted into college.

"Mad About You" received several Emmy nominations for best comedy series.

"It was really coming out of my own standup. And at the time, my standup was about what I was going through. I was newly married and I started doing it on stage sort of just as therapy for myself," Reiser recently told "CBS This Morning" about the show.

The actor, who has made a comeback this year in "There's Johnny," "Stranger Things," "I Do ... Until I Don't," "The Little Hours" and more, admitted in October that he was open to a "Mad About You" return, even though he set up the series finale so that he would not be tempted to revisit the show.

"For years, I would've said, 'Absolutely no. We never would do it,' because I was very proud of how we ended it really well," he told People. "We even told the future a little bit, so our thinking at the time was, 'Let's make sure we never get tempted to come back. Let's tell them what happens.'"

He continued, "Now, because everybody's talking about it, I started to think, 'Maybe if there's a story we could come up with.' To me, it's interesting when I see my kids are growing and leaving the house. It's like, 'Oh.' It's like that moment when you get married. It's like we're in a new world that we don't know the rules of."