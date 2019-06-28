1 person taken into custody in case of missing college student Mackenzie Lueck​

One person has been taken into custody in the case of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, police announced Friday. The announcement comes a day after police investigated a Salt Lake City home.

Police had considered the homeowner a "person of interest." Boxes of ammunition were among multiple items removed during an hours-long search on Thursday.

The police chief told CBS News they were led to the property by digital footprints. Cadaver dogs were brought in to carry out the search and although it's unclear if those dogs picked up any human scent, the police chief did say investigators took several items that would be tested for DNA.

It's been 11 days since Lueck, 23, landed at the Salt Lake City airport. She took a ride-share from there to a park about 11 miles away around 3 a.m. Police said she then got into another car and hasn't been heard from since.

Police announced a press conference for 11:30 a.m. local time.

Her friends and family continue to plead for her safe return. Her friend Juliana Cauley said "it's been extremely hard. I have my moments where I break down."

Police said they've received more than 200 tips related to the case and the search warrant at the home was one of several they've served. They also towed a car from the property, saying there were items inside they wanted to examine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.