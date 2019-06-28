Ammunition found at home in search for missing Utah student as investigation moves "very fast"

Police investigating the disappearance of 23-year-old University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck are examining evidence seized from a Salt Lake City home whose owner is considered a "person of interest." After a 19-hour search, police say their investigation is "moving very fast." Boxes of ammunition were among multiple items removed during an hours-long search Thursday.

The police chief told CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti they were led to the property by digital footprints. Cadaver dogs were brought in to carry out the search and although it's unclear if those dogs picked up any human scent, the police chief did say investigators took several items that would be tested for DNA.

Police said they're still looking for a mattress and a box spring that were given away by someone at the home last week. Investigators haven't named or arrested the homeowner but court and property documents show he's a divorced 31-year-old with no criminal record in Utah.



Asked if he knows whether the homeowner had any connection or communication with Lueck, Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown said, "I think they spent several hours talking to him. As far as communication, we wouldn't divulge that right now … we'll hold those cards close to our vest and that's still part of our investigation."

It's been 11 days since Lueck landed at the Salt Lake City airport. She took a ride-share from there to a park about 11 miles away around 3 a.m. Police say she then got into another car and hasn't been heard from since.

Her friends and family continue to plead for her safe return. Her friend Juliana Cauley said "it's been extremely hard. I have my moments where I break down."

Police say they've received more than 200 tips related to the case and the search warrant at the home was one of several they've served. They also towed a car from the property, saying there were items inside they wanted to examine.