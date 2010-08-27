Macaulay Culkin, "Home Alone" Film Icon, Turns 30

NEW YORK (CBS) Macaulay Culkin, the beloved former child actor who starred in the blockbuster holiday film classic "Home Alone" is all grown up.

Known for his starring role as abandoned 9-year-old Kevin McCallister in the 1990 film "Home Alone," the highest-grossing live-action comedy in motion picture history, and its sequel, the former child star turned 30 on Thursday.

Macaulay Culkin in 2004. (AP)

People magazine reported that Culkin, who left the profession at age 14 only to return at 21, said, "I'm the most out-of-work actor I know."

Culkin has maintained a low-profile, he had a close friendship with pop music legend Michael Jackson, briefly married actress Rachel Miner in 1998 (they divorced in 2002), and has been in a relationship with actress Mila Kunis for eight years.

Even twenty years after his starring role the impact of his classic turn in "Home Alone" lives on, the actor's name is a "trending topic" today on the social microblogging website Twitter, a service that didn't exist during the film's box office run.

Actor Gary Busey wrote today on his Twitter profile: "Macaulay Culkin turns 30 today, but I still don't trust him to be left home alone."