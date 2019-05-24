Lyon, France, explosion leaves at least 7 injured

Lyon, France — An explosion left at least seven people injured in the French city of Lyon, authorities said Friday. The victims suffered leg injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, officials said. The cause of the blast wasn't immediately known.

Authorities couldn't confirm reports that a small package exploded but French President Emmanuel Macron called the incident an "attack" during a live interview about the European Parliament elections that run through Sunday.

The explosion occurred in or outside a store of the bakery chain Brioche Doree and the area had been cordoned off by police, Kamel Amerouche, the regional authority's communications chief, said. Live television images of the street showed the Brioche Doree sign intact and first responders at the scene.

Firefighters and medics near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon, France, on May 24, 2019. Emmanuel Foudrot / REUTERS

The central area, the Presqu'ile, lies between the Rhone and Saone rivers that run through France's third-largest city.

Earlier, French officials said eight people were wounded, but later lowered the figure to seven.

Macron confirmed there were no fatalities and sent his thoughts "to the injured and their families." The women's World Cup soccer tournament is scheduled to start in Lyon on June 7.