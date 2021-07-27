17-year-old Lydia Jacoby becomes first U.S. female swimmer to win gold at Tokyo Olympics

Lydia Jacoby dominated the women's 100-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics, rallying to win in 1 minute, 4.95 seconds. The upset win gave the American women their first gold medal in the swimming events in Tokyo.

The 17-year-old is the first Alaskan to make the U.S. swim team and received immense support from fans watching in her hometown of Seward. As CBS Sports noted, Team USA has so far had a relatively disappointing showing in swimming, with just two bronze medals secured before the high schooler's victory. Regan Smith and Ryan Murphy both placed third in the 100-meter backstroke.

Back in Seward, Alaska, supporters were ecstatic to see Jacoby pull ahead with her last two strokes.

ELECTRIC. Relive the moment Lydia Jacoby's friends and family cheered her on to GOLD from Seward, Alaska. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/jjLWAlaljy — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021

Following her victory, Jacoby thanked everyone in her hometown for the support.

Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa claimed silver with a time of 1:05:22, while fellow American and reigning champion Lilly King claimed bronze with a time of 1:05:54.

"We love to keep that gold in the USA family. So this kid just had the swim of her life and I'm so proud to be her teammate, and proud to get bronze for my country" King said after the finals.