Luke Knox, college football player and brother of Buffalo Bills' Dawson Knox, dead at age 22

Florida International University football player Luke Knox has died at the age of 22, the school announced Thursday. Knox is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

"We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program," the university's athletics department tweeted. "We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

Knox transferred to FIU in the offseason after playing with the University of Mississippi from 2018-2021. Mike Macintyre, who coached Knox at Ole Miss and FIU, remembered his player fondly in a statement.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox...While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember," he wrote in the statement, which was shared on Twitter. "He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and prayers during this difficult time."

During a Thursday press conference, Bills coach Sean McDermott sent his condolences to Knox's family.

"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time," McDermott said. "We're right there with him, supporting him and his family. It's just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him and it's just unfortunate news this morning."

The team's official Twitter account also shared a tribute to Knox.

Knox was a high school football star out of Tennessee and named first team all-state by the the Tennessee Sports Writers Association, according to Ole Miss. He played both linebacker and tight end during his collegiate career.

A cause of death was not given.