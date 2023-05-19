Ludacris surprised by daughter as he's honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Rapper and actor Ludacris — whose real name is Chris Bridges — was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It was the 2,756th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, awarded in the "Motion Pictures" category.

His daughter, Karma Bridges, made a surprise appearance and described Ludacris as "my rock, my hero" and "the perfect example of a father."

"After receiving your text on Thursday, asking if I could make it to L.A. for your Hollywood star — it took everything in me to come up with an excuse of why I couldn't make it here today," Karma told her father. "The truth is, I wouldn't miss it for the world."

Vin Diesel, Karma Bridges, Ludacris and LL Cool J at the ceremony where Ludacris was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

"I am so proud of you, Dad. Congratulations to a legend of an artist and a legend of a father."

Fellow musician LL Cool J and "Fast and Furious" co-star Vin Diesel both gave speeches at the ceremony, which was livestreamed Thursday. Queen Latifah, comedian Larry Wilmore and "Fast and Furious" actor Tyrese Gibson were among those attending.

LL Cool J called his close friend a "true titan," saying the honor was well-deserved.

"You burst on the rap scene 25 years ago," he said, as the crowd cheered. "Look at you now. You're multi-hyphenate — an icon, a rap superstar, A-list actor, business mogul."

Diesel followed LL Cool J's speech and shared the star's "unmatched" accomplishments, calling Ludacris a favorite "uncle" to his own kids.

"I could take two lifetimes explaining to the world the significance, your significance both to the world and to my family," said Diesel. "We've never seen anybody dominate the music world and then come and dominate cinema while being entrepreneurial in the way that he is."

Ludacris and Vin Diesel are seen at the ceremony honoring Ludacris with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. Zerojack/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images

Diesel also mentioned that nobody can know Ludacris without seeing his gratitude — the most important element in life. As he called him his brother, Diesel said that where he comes from, people say "I would die for you" as a form of affection.

"What Chris has brought in is… another variation of that word, which is, I will live for you," he said. "So I will live for you, my brother — always."

Then Diesel asked, "Is Karma speaking at Spelman in Atlanta?" Instead, she walked towards the podium and spoke in honor of her father, in person.

"From plays to dance recitals to graduation, you have always found a way to be there for me," she said. "After years of being the one surprising me... it is my honor to have the tables be turned."

Ludacris listens as his daughter Karma Bridges speaks at the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on May 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Ludacris then thanked is wife, his family, his manager and agents. The rapper also took some time to mention his "heroes in heaven": director John Singleton, who died in 2019, and "Fast and Furious" co-star Paul Walker, who died in 2013.

"It's been two decades and counting of building a brand and a legacy," he said. "And I love my current village right now, because it is so strong."

He also thanked LL Cool J, crediting him for igniting his career.

"That's why I am here today. He is the man that inspired me to want to rap," he said.

Ludacris is seen at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

As a recording artist, Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, with singles such as "Stand Up," "Get Back," "Southern Hospitality," "Number One Spot," "Money Maker" and "My Chick Bad."

He first starred in the "Fast and Furious" film franchise in 2003 with "2 Fast 2 Furious" as Tei, and will appear for the seventh time in the upcoming film, "Fast X." Others credits include "New Year's Eve," "No Strings Attached," "Crash," and "Hustle & Flow," which earned him a SAG Award for outstanding performance.

As a father of four girls, he launched the educational platform "KidNation" and the animated series "Karma's World," which launched in the Top 10 on Netflix and earned two NAACP Image Award nominations.

Currently in its fourth season, the children's series is about a young Black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world — inspired by his daughter, Karma.