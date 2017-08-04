Back to CBS News Radio.

Lucy Craft has worked for CBS News Radio from Tokyo since 2005. She also reports and produces stories for CBS News broadcasts.

She has covered the passing of Emperor Hirohito; the startling rise of Japanese women in society; Japan's precipitous ascent — and decline — as an economic superpower; the terrifying quake-tsunami-nuclear plant accident of 2011 and its aftermath; and the nation's struggle to cope as the world's fastest graying country — not to mention many fun features involving arts, culture and tech.

Craft has also reported for NPR and PBS, and written for many publications, including National Geographic, The Washington Post, Boston Globe, and Wall St. Journal. Writing in Japanese, she has been a columnist for the Nikkei newspaper.

She holds a B.A. in history from the University of Maryland, and a masters degree in international affairs from Columbia University. She studied Japanese at Cornell University.

Partnering with two other American journalists, Lucy co-directed the 2015 documentary, "Fall Seven Times, Get Up Eight: The Japanese War Brides," chronicling the unique and untold chapter of American history. Shown on the BBC, at film festivals and universities around the world, the film has reaped numerous awards, and spurred an ongoing project to create a traveling exhibit, school curriculum and longer film.

A native of Silver Spring, Maryland, Lucy is married and has a daughter and son.