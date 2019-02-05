Virginia state trooper, drug suspect shot to death during home search

Cumberland County, Va. -- A Virginia state trooper was killed when someone inside a home fired a weapon at police executing a search warrant during a drug investigation, reports CBS Richmond affiliate WTVR-TV. The person who killed Trooper Lucas Dowell was shot and killed by police.

Dowell was killed while helping the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force search a home near Farmville Monday night, according to police.

"The Tactical Team had made entry into the residence shortly before 10 p.m. Monday when an adult male inside the residence began shooting at them. The Tactical Team members returned fire, fatally wounding the male suspect," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

The man's name hasn't yet been released. He was home alone at the time and died at the scene, police said.

The two troopers who shot at the man were placed on administrative leave, per Virginia State Police policy, during the investigation.

Trooper Dowell was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

A trooper since 2014, Dowell is survived by his parents and a sister.

"This is an extremely difficult day for the State Police," Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, said. "We are humbled by Lucas' selfless sacrifice and grateful for his dedicated service to the Commonwealth. He will forever be remembered by his State Police Family for his great strength of character, tenacity, valor, loyalty and sense of humor."