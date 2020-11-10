3 officers put on leave after LSU player says police "violated" him

An LSU football player's social media post about being harassed by Baton Rouge police has led to three officers being placed on administrative leave, the city's police chief said. Freshman Tigers receiver Koy Moore said he was "violated" by officers who stopped him at gunpoint last weekend and unzipped his pants while searching for a weapon.

"Last night, I was approached by a policeman. They pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs (screaming 'where's your gun?')," he wrote on Twitter. "I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have."

Moore said officers also questioned him about whether he was in possession of illegal drugs. He said they took his phone away when he tried to take video of what was happening during the stop.

"As some celebrate the election of a new president, understand the real problem has not changed," he wrote. "If I didn't tell those incompetent officers that I was an LSU football player, there's no telling if I wouldn't been here to tell the story."

LSU wide receiver Koy Moore (5) runs the ball against South Carolina during second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Brett Duke / AP

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said met with Moore on Monday morning to learn about the incident and also spoke with Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, adding that he wanted to thank Paul "for acting quickly and investigating this."

"While I cannot comment on the investigation, what I can say is that we must work collectively to embrace our differences," he said. "We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people."

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said the details described by Moore were "very troubling," and added that he has "full faith" that Baton Rouge police will conduct a "thorough and transparent investigation" of the matter.

"Black Americans should never be treated unjustly by law enforcement," Woodward added. "We will do our part to help change systematic racism in America."

Paul said his department appreciated Moore bringing officers' alleged conduct to his attention and pledged "a thorough investigation into this complaint."

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said she also has been in contact with Paul about the investigation.

"We take these allegations seriously and will await the findings," she said. "We will get to the bottom of this situation and keep the lines of communication open with the community."

CBSSports.com reports that Moore is a 6-foot, 174-pounder from Archbishop Rummel High School in Kenner. He has eight catches for 70 yards in five games this season.