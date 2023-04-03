LSU's Angel Reese defends "you can't see me" gesture: "I don't fit the narrative"

LSU's Angel Reese responded to critics of her taunts towards Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the NCAA final, which caused a stir on social media.

During Sunday's women's final, Reese waved her hand in front of her face, known as the braggadocious "you cant see me" gesture, while staring down Clark, and then pointed to her ring finger.

LSU went on to be Iowa 102-85, but some on social media focused on Reese's gestures, complaining it was "classless" and "unsportsmanlike."

Reese, who is Black, stood her ground, telling reporters after her team's victory that people are just looking for something to complain about because she does not fit the mold and pointed out that no one complained when Clark, who is White, made the exact same gesture during an Elite Eight victory over Louisville.

"All year, I was critiqued for who I was," she said. "I don't fit the narrative, I don't fit the box that y'all want me to be in. I'm too hood. I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. But when other people do it, and y'all don't say nothing."

"So this is for the girls that look like me, that's gonna speak up for what they believe in," Reese continued. "It's unapologetically you. And that's what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight."

"And Twitter is going to go into a rage every time," she added. "And I'm happy. I feel like I've helped grow women's basketball this year. I'm looking forward to celebrating and the next season."

Reese was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four after setting an NCAA single-season record with her 34th double-double against the Hawkeyes, CBS Minnesota reported.