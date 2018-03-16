Louise Slaughter, New York congresswoman, dead at 88

New York's Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter has died, her office confirmed Friday to CBS News Radio. At 88, she was the oldest member of the House.

Her death follows a reported hospitalization earlier this week from a fall. According to her office, she passed early Friday morning at George Washington University Hospital after sustaining an injury at her residence earlier int he week.

"To have met Louise Slaughter is to have known a force of nature," her chief of staff, Liam Fitzsimmons said in a statement. "She was a relentless advocate for Western New York whose visionary leadership brought infrastructure upgrades, technology and research investments, and two federal manufacturing institutes to Rochester that will transform the local economy for generations to come. As the first chairwoman of the House Rules Committee, Louise blazed a path that many women continue to follow. It is difficult to find a segment of society that Louise didn't help shape over the course of more than thirty years in Congress, from health care to genetic nondiscrimination to historic ethics reforms. The Slaughter family is incredibly grateful for all the support during this difficult time. Details on funeral arrangements will be provided when they are available."

Slaughter was first elected to the House in 1986.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi mourned her passing.

"Paul and I are heartbroken by the passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter," Pelosi said in a statement. "In her lifetime of public service and unwavering commitment to working families, Congresswoman Slaughter embodied the very best of the American spirit and ideals. With her passing, the congressional community has lost a beloved leader and a cherished friend."

"Louise was a trailblazer," Pelosi added. "The first woman to ever chair the powerful House Rules Committee, she used her leadership position to fight for women and working families in New York and across the country. Her strong example inspired countless young women to know their power, and seek their rightful place at the head of the decision-making table."