Lottery winner claims prize in "Scream" mask to hide identity

Some lottery winners go to great lengths to remain anonymous — and one person who hit the jackpot just took that to a scary new level. A winner of the Super Lotto in Jamaica wore a mask form the 1996 horror movie "Scream" to pick up his grand prize last week.

Donning a white ghostly mask made popular by the film, the winner, identified only as A. Campbell, arrived at the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston to pick up his giant check, Inside Edition reports. In addition to the mask, the winner wore a long coat, pants and gloves.

A lottery winner wore a Scream mask to claim his prize in Jamaica. Supreme Ventures

Campbell claimed the $158,400,000 prize — which equals nearly $1.2 million in U.S. currency — without ever showing his face.

Supreme Ventures runs the lottery in several Caribbean islands. Campbell reportedly took 54 days to claim the ticket, and Supreme Ventures had been urging the winner to step forward before the 90-day deadline passed, Caribbean news publication, Loop reports. Campbell told the publication he fell ill after realizing he owned the winning ticket. "My head hurt me for three days because I was thinking so much. [Wondering] if what I've been longing for really come true," Campbell said. "I had a belly ache for two weeks, sometimes I feel so much pain I forgot that I had won."

Campbell purchased the ticket for $200 in Jamaican money, which amounts to $1.49 in U.S. dollars. While the masked winner didn't reveal much personal information, he did say he was going to invest the money in a house, according to Loop.