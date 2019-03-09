2017 Miss Teen Universe dies at 20 after suffering heart attack

Lotte van der Zee, a Dutch model who was 2017 Miss Teen Universe, has died after suffering from cardiac arrest, her parents posted on Instagram. She was 20.

"Our pearl, our everything passed away on Wednesday evening March 6th at 22:47," her parents, Bert van der Zee and Eugeniek van het Hul, posted on Instagram. "It is incredibly surreal that our dearly beloved Lotte is not around us anymore. Our hearts are truly broken."

In a post on Feb. 22, they posted that van der Zee had fallen ill during a family trip to Austria. "A feeling that swiflty escalated into sudden cardiac arrest," they wrote. She was then put in a medically-induced coma.

Her parents thanked van der Zee's fans for their "support and heartwarming messages."

Van der Zee was crowned Miss Teen Universe in 2017. She celebrated her 20th birthday on Feb. 21, People reports.