Lost mail leads to dismissal of charges in overdose death

AKRON, Ohio -- An Ohio judge has dismissed charges in a fentanyl overdose death after documents mailed by the imprisoned defendant got lost.

The judge says the suspect's right to a speedy trial was violated.

Akron court clerk Jim Laria tells the Akron Beacon Journal that prosecutors didn't get the request for a speedy trial because the clerk's office "dropped the ball." Laria says his office has since changed how it handles certified mail.

Imprisoned defendants who file paperwork for a speedy trial are supposed to go to trial within six months under Ohio law. LeTroy Vaughn, 26, of Akron, argued his case should be dismissed because that window passed.

Prosecutors unsuccessfully argued that they never received the paperwork from Vaughn.

He remains in prison on unrelated drug charges.