Los Angeles Rams defeat New Orleans Saints, advancing to Super Bowl LIII

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-23 on Sunday, earning a trip to Super Bowl LIII. Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein was clutch when it mattered most. He nailed a 48-yard field goal that sent the game into overtime, and a 57-yarder to win the game.

It was a slow start for the Rams offense behind quarterback Jared Goff. The Saints turned an early interception into points and went into halftime up 13-10.

"That place was loud. They were very loud," Goff said in a post game interview with Fox Sports.



The Saints defense bottled up the Rams offense for most of the first and second quarter, until Goff marched his team up the field before the half. He completed a deep 37-yard pass to Brandin Cooks, a former Saints player, to set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Todd Gurley. The play was a much needed momentum shift for the Rams.

Goff played outstanding in the second half, and ended the game with 297 yards through the air with 1 touchdown. The Rams will face the winner of the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs game in this year's Super Bowl on February 3.

