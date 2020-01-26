Kobe Bryant on 60 Minutes in 2001

NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday, authorities said. Bryant was 41.

I played other sports. And I played baseball. Growing up in Italy and I was forced to play soccer‑‑ football. But basketball really moved me. No other sports touched me like the game of basketball," Bryant said. "I love playing basketball. There's nothing like it."

Bryant, who is considered one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the sport, played all 20 of his seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning three consecutive championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He went on to win two more titles in 2009 and 2010.