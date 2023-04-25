California prosecutors charge alleged fake "doctor" who treated thousands, including cancer patients

A fake "doctor" has been accused of practicing medicine without a license on thousands of patients for several years, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.

Prosecutors charged 43-year-old Stephan Gevorkian with five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, according to District Attorney George Gascón.

Prosecutors said Gevorkian treated thousands of people and even offered treatment to patients with serious medial conditions like cancer. He was busted in November of 2022, when an undercover investigator went to his practice, Pathways Medical in North Hollywood, for a consultation.

"The business conducts blood tests on patients, advises them on treatments and offers treatment for serious conditions including cancer and viral infections," prosecutors said.

During the consultation, Gevorkian allegedly failed to address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition.

"Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician," Gascón said.

Gevorkian's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24, prosecutors said.