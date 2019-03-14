Lori Loughlin's "Full House" character Aunt Becky took part in a school scam

Life imitates art if you have the life of Lori Loughin and took part in the artistry that was "Full House." Loughlin was taken into FBI custody in Los Angeles Wednesday and released on $1 million bond as part of the investigation into a massive college admissions scam. Fans now are making the connection between this real-life scandal and one that Loughlin's "Full House" character, Aunt Becky, was involved in.

In season six of the family sitcom, Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse, played by John Stamos, worry that their twin boys won't get into a prestigious preschool. Jesse lies about the twins' academic abilities to try to get them in. Becky puts an end to the scam, but justifies her husband's actions — he just wanted what's best for their twins.

The 1993 episode, titled "Be True to Your Pre-School," had a happy ending — neither parent went to jail or faced media scrutiny for just "doing what's best" for their kids. In real life, Loughlin is facing conspiracy charges and possible prison time if convicted.

This was not the only time "Full House" addressed cheating and school admission. As the "Operation Varsity Blues" investigation showed, cheating on the SAT is a real problem, and "Full House" brought that scenario to the small screen in a 1994 episode called "The Test."

On the show, DJ has a bad dream about taking the SAT and Uncle Jesse not only takes a peek at the test answers, he also tries to sneak a cellphone into the testing room so DJ could cheat.

This week, as the college admissions scandal dominated the headlines, late night comedians and social media memes have poked fun at the parents involved — especially Loughlin and actress Felicity Huffman, two of the most high-profile defendants.

"Full House" fans reacted to the news by drawing parallels to the show.

Many fans pointed out the irony that Aunt Becky tried to stop Uncle Jesse's scam on the show, while in real life, both Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were allegedly complicit.

Prosecutors allege Loughlin and Giannulli paid half a million dollars to have their two daughters categorized as recruits to the USC crew team even though neither participated in the sport. Huffman, who was also charged in the scandal, allegedly paid $15,000 for her older daughter's answers to be changed on the SAT. The plan relied upon the daughter taking the test at a specific center with a proctor who was in on the scheme.

Huffman and Loughlin are among 50 people facing criminal charges in connection with "Operation Varsity Blues." More arrests could come in the weeks and months ahead.

CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman told "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday that the parents involved could be facing "serious time" in prison if convicted — not the sitcom-style happy ending Loughlin is used to.