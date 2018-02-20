Lorde tells fans she’s sick of acne advice

Lorde wants fans to lay off the acne advice. The singer took to Instagram Stories to say that she has tried everything, and as much as she hates having acne, she also really hates having people tell her what to do about it.

The Grammy-winning artist said that "acne sucks" in a video over the weekend as she lay next to a purple LED acne light.

She then said, "You know what also sucks? When you've had acne for years and years and years, done all the drugs, tried all the things, and people are still like, 'You know what worked for me, is moisturizing … Make a mask out of honey, greek yogurt and avocado. All you need to do is buy an apricot scrub! Coconut oil – the secret is coconut oil!'"

Lorde continued, "And the very worst one, of course, is when people just think you're dirty. 'Do you wash your face?' It's like, 'Yes, I wash my face, I'm just genetically cursed.'"

She also told fellow fans who suffer from serious acne, "I feel your pain. We'll get there. We will. I promise."