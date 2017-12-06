Longtime NYC public radio hosts suspended after allegations of inappropriate behavior

NEW YORK -- Two longtime hosts at a New York City public radio station were suspended Wednesday while the station investigates unspecified accusations of inappropriate conduct.

New York Public Radio CEO Laura Walker announced the suspensions of WNYC's Leonard Lopate and Jonathan Schwartz.

She said the company wants to ensure a "harassment-free workplace," but didn't give details of the accusations.

Lopate told The New York Times he was "baffled" by the suspension.

"It makes no sense to me," he said. "I am sure any honest investigation will completely clear me. That's the only thing I'm concerned about - the damage to my reputation."

Lopate added that he has "never done anything inappropriate on any level."

WNYC reporter Ilya Marritz said on the air that he had spoken with women who made complaints about both Lopate and Schwartz.

Attempts to find a phone number for Schwartz were not immediately successful.

The move follows reports of harassment by retired WNYC host John Hockenberry.

An article by Suki Kim published Friday on New York magazine's website described accusations of harassment and bullying lodged against Hockenberry by several women. Hockenberry apologized in a statement to Kim, saying he should have been more aware of how the power he wielded over others could be construed.

Other figures in public radio who have been forced out over allegations of sexual misconduct include National Public Radio news chief Michael Oreskes, who resigned Nov. 1 following allegations that he had kissed two women who were seeking jobs when he was with the Times. Oreskes was a former vice president and senior managing editor at The Associated Press. The AP had one complaint of "unwelcome and inappropriate verbal communication" while he was at the news organization.