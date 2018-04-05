Long Island skeletal remains identified as woman missing since 1966

SOUTHOLD, N.Y. — Skeletal remains found on Long Island have been positively identified as a woman who went missing in 1966. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner says the remains found buried in the basement of the home in Southold last month were that of 38-year-old Louise Pietrewicz.

The Suffolk Times published an in-depth story in October on the woman's disappearance, prompting police to reopen the case. According to the newspaper, the home Pietrewicz was found in once belonged to her married boyfriend, William Boken, who died in the early 1980s. CBS New York reports that Boken was a former police officer

The newspaper reported that over the years, Boken's wife had told police he abused her and threatened "Keep it up and you will end up in the basement with the other bitch." They reportedly re-interviewed her recently and she said she had seen him burying a body in a burlap sack in the basement.

Police had previously dug up the basement in 2013 during an investigation into the disappearance, but didn't find anything. They returned this year using ground penetrating sonar, and found the bones buried six feet under the cellar in a burlap sack, CBS New York reported.

According to the Suffolk Times, police called Pietrewicz's daughter, Sandy Blampied, who was a young girl when her mother went missing, and told her of the confirmed identity on Wednesday.

"I just broke down," Blampied said. "I just broke down and cried. It is so hard to believe what has happened. I still can't believe it. This was my mother."

Watch CBS New York's report below from when the remains were first discovered: