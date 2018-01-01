Long Branch shooting: Prosecutor says teen held in shooting death of parents, sister, family friend

LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- The Monmouth County prosecutor says a 16-year-old is in custody after his parents, sister and a family friend were found shot to death in a home in the New Jersey shore town of Long Branch.

Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said Monday the teenager is expected to face four counts of murder and other charges in the shooting deaths of his parents, Steven and Linda Kologi, 44 and 42 respectively, his 18-year-old sister, Brittany, and 70-year-old Mary Schultz, who lived with the family.

Gramiccioni says police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at a Long Branch residence just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. He said the teenager was taken into custody without incident. He described the shooting as an isolated domestic incident.

The prosecutor said the teen's grandfather and brother were not targeted and left the home unharmed.

Gramiccioni says charges are expected to be filed later Monday.

The Lakewood Scoop posted video and images of the scene.

CBS New York reports that anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrea Tozzi, of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443, or Detective Michael Verdadiero of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000.