London police shoot and kill man who stabbed 2 in "terrorist-related" incident

Armed officers shot and killed a man who is believed to have stabbed two people in a "terrorist-related" incident in south London, the Metropolitan Police said Sunday.

"We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions," the Met said on Twitter. "The scene has been fully contained."

Police shot the man at around 2 p.m. local time and he was later pronounced dead. The Met said earlier the incident "has been declared as terrorist-related."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked first responders and said his "thoughts are with the injured and all those affected."

A witness on the scene said armed police were blocking off streets around Streatham High Road.

Something major happening in Streatham High Road. Armed police and roads closed off. pic.twitter.com/UDJL6On3TJ — 🎵🎶Andy Bullemor 🦂 (@andybullemor) February 2, 2020

In November, a stabbing on London Bridge left two people killed and three wounded. The attacker, who was wearing a hoax explosive device, was also shot and killed by police, who called the attack a "terrorist incident."