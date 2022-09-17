Suspect charged in stabbing of 2 London police officers

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following the stabbing of two police officers in central London Friday. The officers — a man and a woman — were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mohammed Rahman was charged on Saturday with attempted murder in the stabbing of the male officer, and grievous bodily harm with intent in the stabbing of the female officer, London Metropolitan Police said. He was also charged with threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The two officers were stabbed in London's West End, Metropolitan police said. The attack is not being treated as terrorism.

Police officers stand on duty by a cordon on Shaftesbury Avenue in central London following the stabbing of two police officers, on Sept. 16, 2022. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

Metropolitan police said the officers were patrolling near Leicester Square encountered a man with a knife early Friday morning and were stabbed while trying to detain him.

Police chief Mark Rowley said the female officer suffered a serious stab wound to her arm, which may be life-changing, while her colleague was stabbed in the neck and chest, but should make a full recovery.

Police said a Taser was used during the arrest and the suspect was briefly taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The incident comes as London is flooded with mourners for Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state, but the stabbing did not occur near any commemorative sites, and police said the injured officers were not part of the royal operation.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the attack "utterly appalling."

"These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country," he said. "My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack."

Rahman's first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.