London Marathon will include nonbinary option for next year's race

Nonbinary runner says "it's important" to be represented at Boston Marathon Nonbinary runner says "it's important" to be represented at Boston Marathon 02:27

Following the footsteps of the Boston Marathon, the London Marathon will include a nonbinary option for runners registering in next year's race for the first time in its history, organizers announced Wednesday.

Applicants for the TCS London Marathon Ballot, a random draw that gives spots in the race, will see the nonbinary option when it opens on October 1. The option will extend to mass-participation runners as well.

The change comes after an extensive review and consultation period by marathon officials as well as efforts to make the event the most "diverse, equitable and inclusive marathon in the world," organizers said.

Hugh Brasher, the event director for the London Marathon, said in a statement that it's a "significant step forward" for the race.

"We know there is still much more to be done, but changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event that is for everyone," Brasher said.

However, other elite athlete races – plus the Championship and Good for Age categories – will not offer a nonbinary gender option since they operate under World Athletics rules.

The London Marathon will be held on April 23.

The Boston Marathon is now allowing runners to register in neither men's or women's division, and can opt to select a nonbinary option for their gender, the Boston Athletic Association announced Monday. The association said it had not yet developed the qualifying standards for nonbinary runners, and will use the women's standard for the time being.

Nonbinary runner Zackary Harris spoke to CBS Boston about the significance of the marathon adding the option, after having to pick "male" last year.

"I think no matter if they are going to recognize any sort of awards or anything, I think it's important that you know, nonbinary people, we show up and we represent the fact that the sport is becoming more inclusive and here we are," said Harris, who won the first ever nonbinary division of the New York City Marathon in 2021.