London's Heathrow Airport suspends departures after reported drone sighting

London's Heathrow Airport says flight departures have been suspended as a precaution after a reported drone sighting. The suspension of takeoffs from Britain's busiest airport was announced shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Airport officials say they are working closely with police to clarify the situation.

Last month, flights were suspended at Gatwick Airport after drone sightings, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded or delayed for nearly 36 hours.

The Gatwick closure led to more than 100,000 people being stranded or delayed, the worst ever drone-related disruption at an international airport.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.