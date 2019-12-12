Lizzo responds to criticism over revealing Lakers game outfit: "I stay in my own positive bubble"

Lizzo is responding to criticism over her revealing thong outfit at Sunday's Lakers-Timberwolves game in Los Angeles. The rapper, singer and classically trained flutist said she hasn't really heard the flack she's getting after her courtside twerking.

"I stay in my own positive bubble," Lizzo said Thursday on "CBS This Morning," adding, "It's their opinion, so I mean, it's not for me to really ingest. It's for them to express and for me to choose to listen or not."

"But did you forget that your butt was out?" "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King asked, as Lizzo burst into laughter.

"Well, I had on layers down there. So it wasn't just, you know, flesh to seat… But yeah. It was out. It be out," she responded. "You know how long it's took me to fall in love with this body? My butt was my least favorite thing about myself, and I learned to love it. And that was the thing everybody can't stop talking about."

With a hair toss and a slew of chart-topping hits, 2019 is the year of Lizzo. She was nominated for eight Grammy Awards, more than any other artist this year. The 31-year-old skyrocketed to fame this year as her song, "Truth Hurts," rose to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 list and stayed there for a record seven weeks.

Flanked by a squad of plus-sized dancers known as the BIG GRRRLS, Lizzo has won millions of fans with her high-energy performances and message of self love. She offered her message to the world: "Be you. Do you. Don't ever let anybody steal your joy. Especially not the internet."

.@Lizzo made headlines at the #AMAs with her tiny purse — so we surprised her with mini @CBSThisMorning mugs! ☕️👛✨ pic.twitter.com/h4hQHjY4F2 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 12, 2019

She shared how Prince, an early supporter of hers who she recorded a song with in 2014, helped her understand to be herself.

"The day before and the day after leaving Paisley Park like transformed me from just like a musician to an artist. I think I learned how to be an artist," Lizzo said. "The difference is, you know, I have talent, I can sing, I can rap, I can play an instrument, I can write songs. But an artist creates art with those things. You can do and then you can create art. And I learned how to kind of marry my sounds. I had so many different weird styles. And I was shy about them and insecure. I didn't know which one I was better at. But you don't have to be better at either or any of them. You have to be yourself."

While Lizzo is "feeling good as hell," she did consider quitting twice, she said – one of those times was after "Truth Hurts" was released.

"I was like, man, I'm really tired. And I think that if I put music out, nobody would care. Like I'm not making a splash," Lizzo said. "Something told me to just keep going because I had to make music. It literally is the joy of my life."