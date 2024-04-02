Lizzo says she's not leaving music industry, clarifies "I QUIT" statement

Lizzo clarified Tuesday that she was not quitting music, days after the singer worried fans with a cryptic message she posted on Instagram.

The singer said her initial Friday "I QUIT" statement wasn't about the music industry, but about how she wants to stop "giving any negative energy attention."

"What I'm not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting with people," she said in a Tuesday video. "Because I know I'm not alone. In no way shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice which seems to be louder than the positive."

The Grammy-winning singer has dealt with body-shaming comments throughout her career and has also faced accusations of workplace harassment.

Last year, some of Lizzo's former dancers accused her of sexual harassment and racial discrimination in a lawsuit. In another lawsuit, a former employee alleged that the entertainer condoned a hostile work environment in which staff were subjected to harassment, discrimination and bullying.

Lizzo seemed to be responding to both the allegations and the body-shaming in her post on Friday.

"All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it," she wrote. "But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look...my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."

Several celebrities posted messages of support after her Friday statement, including Sophia Bush and Paris Hilton.

"The internet isn't real life," Bush wrote. "Protect you. We love you."

In Tuesday's video, Lizzo thanked fans for their support and said she was going to keep moving forward.

"I'm going to keep being me," she said.