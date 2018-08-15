Live: White House briefing August 15, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Wednesday, August 15, 2018
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Omarosa: On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders admitted to providing an incorrect figure regarding the number of jobs created for African Americans during the Trump era vs. the Obama era. The error came as Sanders was defending President Trump's derogatory comments on former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman;
- Lewandowski: Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski questioned the validity of any nondisclosure agreements for White House employees. His comments from a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor come after the news Tuesday that the Trump campaign filed an arbitration complaint against Omarosa for potentially violating a 2016 NDA;
- Manafort: The jury in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is hearing closing arguments Wednesday. Manafort's defense rested its case Tuesday.
