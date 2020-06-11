"Live PD" ceases production in wake of footage released showing Texas man's fatal arrest

A&E announced it has ceased production of the documentary police show "Live PD." In a statement obtained by CBS News, the network cited this "critical time in our nation's history" as the reason it chose to effectively cancel the show.

"Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments," the statement continues.

The move follows the release of footage showing the fatal arrest of a Texas man in 2019, which was being filmed for "Live PD." Having already been hit with a stun gun three times, Javier Ambler gasped for air, told Austin police he had congestive heart failure and begged, "Save me" before he was stunned a fourth time and lost consciousness, according to a report published Monday by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV.

Margaret Moore, district attorney for Travis County, which includes the part of Austin where Ambler died, said her civil rights division is still investigating the death.

"Live PD" host Dan Abrams addressed A&E's decision in a series of tweets Wednesday night but did not mention the circumstances surrounding Ambler's death.

Instead, he thanked viewers for creating "a huge community of kind, caring people" and promised "more tomorrow."

I am going to finally go to sleep but I just want to say one more thing to the #LivePDNation. Thank you for making this so much more than a tv show. You created a huge community of kind, caring people with whom I hope to stay in touch with in this next chapter. More tomorrow. . . — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

The decision to halt production of "Live PD" comes one day after Paramount Network announced it was canceling true crime reality show "Cops" in the wake of protests across the nation and internationally condemning police brutality and racism.

Paramount Network and CBS News are both owned by ViacomCBS