Live Nation is offering $20 tickets to see some of music's biggest stars

Live Nation is offering discounted tickets to catch some of music's biggest stars as part of its annual summer series, "National Concert Week." More than 500 artists promoted by Live Nation are performing at concerts in North America, and their fans can buy tickets for just $20.

Some of the big-name acts listed include Jennifer Lopez, Backstreet Boys, Wiz Khalifa, Slipknot, the Chainsmokers, Luke Bryan and The Who. Tickets are available on Live Nation's promotional website while supplies last. The website recommends to purchase stubs with the Live Nation app.

Live Nation's all-in tickets promotion began Wednesday at noon and lasts until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

Click here to see the full list and dates of concerts and artists.