Live Nation apologizes after Shakira’s merchandise features Nazi imagery

Shakira's touring company, Live Nation, has apologized after it designed merchandise for the singer that appeared to feature Nazi imagery. Fans pointed out that a $9.99 necklace on Shakira's fan website to promote her new "El Dorado World Tour" appeared to feature the "Black Sun" or "Sunwheel," a Nazi symbol that incorporates hidden swastikas.
German news site Bento pointed out the similarities between the necklace and the "Black Sun," which it says neo-Nazis in Germany still use today. Shakira's website pulled the item and replaced it with a different sun-inspired necklace.
Live Nation said it was trying to evoke pre-Columbian imagery with the necklace. "The necklace Live Nation designed for Shakira's El Dorado World Tour was based on Pre-Columbian imagery," Live Nation said in a statement. "However, some fans have expressed concern that the design bears an unintentional resemblance to Neo-Nazi imagery. We sincerely apologize for this inadvertent similarity and have permanently pulled the item from the tour collection."
Shakira has not commented publicly on the issue.