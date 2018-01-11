Nancy Pelosi says bipartisan DACA deal "is possible"

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that striking a bipartisan deal on that addresses Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients "is possible."

"I think people of goodwill are coming together on both sides of the aisle, in both houses of Congress to get the job done," Pelosi said during her weekly news conference Thursday afternoon.

"We think a solution is in sight," she later said.

Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Virginia, unveiled a sweeping immigration reform bill that includes half (35 of 70) of the Trump administration's immigration wish list sent to Congress in October.

"I wouldn't pay too much attention to that bill," she said of the GOP-backed bill.