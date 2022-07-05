Ice cream sold in Florida linked to listeria outbreak that killed 1, sickened at least 22, CDC says

A listeria outbreak that killed one person and sickened 22 others across the U.S. has been linked to an ice cream brand sold in Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anyone who has products from Big Olaf Creamery, which is based in Sarasota, should throw them away, the CDC said.

In addition to removing the ice cream from your home, people should clean areas, containers and serving utensils that may have touched the products, the CDC said in a statement Saturday.

The CDC recommended similar guidance for retail locations that sell Big Olaf ice cream, and encouraged them to stop selling the products "until further notice."

Last week, the CDC said the 23 reported listeria cases came from 10 different states. Almost all of the patients either live in Florida or traveled there about a month before getting sick.

One person in Illinois died after contracting the disease, the CDC said. Five of the people were pregnant, one of whom lost the fetus.

Listeria, a bacterial infection caused by eating contaminated food, is most dangerous to those who are pregnant, people over 65, and those with compromised immune systems, the CDC said. Symptoms typically start two weeks after eating the food, but can begin as soon as the same day or up to 70 days later. Symptoms can also resemble common food poisoning symptoms, including diarrhea and fever, and most people who experience these symptoms recover without treatment, according to the CDC.

If you are at high risk and experiencing these symptoms, particularly if you have recently traveled to Florida, the CDC says to contact your healthcare provider.