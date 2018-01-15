List of early winners at the NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Early winners were announced at a pre-telecast gala dinner Sunday in Pasadena, California, for the 49th NAACP Image Awards. "Get Out" creator Jordan Peele won two awards for best film writing and director. SZA was awarded best new artist in the music category, while the genre's best artist awards went to Blige and Bruno Mars.

Anthony Anderson is hosting the ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which will be broadcast live on TV One. Danny Glover will receive the President's Award for his professional and philanthropic achievements. And Mary J. Blige and Jay-Z are the leading nominees at the show that recognizes exceptional work by people of color in film, TV, music and literature.

FILM

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Idris Elba, "THOR: Ragnarok"

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"

Independent motion picture

"Detroit"

Documentary

"STEP"

Writing

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Directing in a motion picture

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

MUSIC

New artist

SZA

Male artist

Bruno Mars

Female artist

Mary J. Blige

Duo, group or collaboration

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

Jazz album

"Petite Afrique," Somi

Gospel/Christian album

"Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2," Greenleaf Soundtrack

Music video/visual album

"That's What I Like," Bruno Mars

Song - traditional

"That's What I Like," Bruno Mars

Album

"DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar

Song - contemporary

"HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar

TELEVISION

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Jay Ellis, "Insecure"

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Marsai Martin, "'black-ish"

Supporting actor in a drama series

Joe Morton, "Scandal"

Supporting actress in a drama series

Naturi Naughton, "Power"

Television movie, limited, series or dramatic special

"The New Edition Story"

Actor in a television movie, limited series or dramatic special

Idris Elba, "Guerrilla"

Actress in a television movie, limited, series or dramatic special

Queen Latifah, "Flint"

Directing in a comedy series

Anton Cropper, "'black-ish"

Directing in a dramatic series

Carl Franklin, "13 Reasons Why"

Directing in a television movie or special

Allen Hughes, "The Defiant Ones"

News/information series or special

"Unsung"

Documentary

"The 44th President: In His Own Words"

Talk series

"The Real"

Reality program/reality competition series

"The Manns"

Variety or game show series or special

"Lip Sync Battle"

Children's program

"Doc McStuffins"

Performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited series)

Caleb McLaughlin, "Stranger Things"

Host in a talk or news/information series or special

Roland Martin, "News One Now"

Host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety series or special

LL Cool J, "Lip Sync Battle" (Spike)

Character voice-over performance

Tiffany Haddish, "Legends of Chamberlain Heights"

Writing in a comedy series

Janine Barrois, "Claws"

Writing in a dramatic series

Gina Prince-Bythewood, "Shots Fired"

Writing in a television movie or special

Abdul Williams, "The New Edition Story"

LITERATURE

Fiction

"The Annotated African American Folktales," Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Editor),Maria Tatar (Editor), (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

Non-fiction

"Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies," Dick Gregory

Debut author

"No One Is Coming to Save Us," Stephanie Powell Watts

Biography or autobiography

"Becoming Ms. Burton, From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women," Susan Burton and Cari Lynn

Instructional

"The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting our Sacred Dreams," Dr. Tererai Trent

Poetry

"Incendiary Art: Poems," Patricia Smith

Children

"Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History ," Vashti Harrison

Youth and teens

"Clayton Byrd Goes Underground," Rita Williams-Garcia, author and Frank Morrison illustrator