List of early winners at the NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Early winners were announced at a pre-telecast gala dinner Sunday in Pasadena, California, for the 49th NAACP Image Awards. "Get Out" creator Jordan Peele won two awards for best film writing and director. SZA was awarded best new artist in the music category, while the genre's best artist awards went to Blige and Bruno Mars.
Anthony Anderson is hosting the ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which will be broadcast live on TV One. Danny Glover will receive the President's Award for his professional and philanthropic achievements. And Mary J. Blige and Jay-Z are the leading nominees at the show that recognizes exceptional work by people of color in film, TV, music and literature.
FILM
Supporting actor in a motion picture
Idris Elba, "THOR: Ragnarok"
Supporting actress in a motion picture
Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"
Independent motion picture
"Detroit"
Documentary
"STEP"
Writing
Jordan Peele, "Get Out"
Directing in a motion picture
Jordan Peele, "Get Out"
MUSIC
New artist
SZA
Male artist
Bruno Mars
Female artist
Mary J. Blige
Duo, group or collaboration
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna
Jazz album
"Petite Afrique," Somi
Gospel/Christian album
"Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2," Greenleaf Soundtrack
Music video/visual album
"That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
Song - traditional
"That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
Album
"DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar
Song - contemporary
"HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar
TELEVISION
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Jay Ellis, "Insecure"
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Marsai Martin, "'black-ish"
Supporting actor in a drama series
Joe Morton, "Scandal"
Supporting actress in a drama series
Naturi Naughton, "Power"
Television movie, limited, series or dramatic special
"The New Edition Story"
Actor in a television movie, limited series or dramatic special
Idris Elba, "Guerrilla"
Actress in a television movie, limited, series or dramatic special
Queen Latifah, "Flint"
Directing in a comedy series
Anton Cropper, "'black-ish"
Directing in a dramatic series
Carl Franklin, "13 Reasons Why"
Directing in a television movie or special
Allen Hughes, "The Defiant Ones"
News/information series or special
"Unsung"
Documentary
"The 44th President: In His Own Words"
Talk series
"The Real"
Reality program/reality competition series
"The Manns"
Variety or game show series or special
"Lip Sync Battle"
Children's program
"Doc McStuffins"
Performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited series)
Caleb McLaughlin, "Stranger Things"
Host in a talk or news/information series or special
Roland Martin, "News One Now"
Host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety series or special
LL Cool J, "Lip Sync Battle" (Spike)
Character voice-over performance
Tiffany Haddish, "Legends of Chamberlain Heights"
Writing in a comedy series
Janine Barrois, "Claws"
Writing in a dramatic series
Gina Prince-Bythewood, "Shots Fired"
Writing in a television movie or special
Abdul Williams, "The New Edition Story"
LITERATURE
Fiction
"The Annotated African American Folktales," Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Editor),Maria Tatar (Editor), (Liveright Publishing Corporation)
Non-fiction
"Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies," Dick Gregory
Debut author
"No One Is Coming to Save Us," Stephanie Powell Watts
Biography or autobiography
"Becoming Ms. Burton, From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women," Susan Burton and Cari Lynn
Instructional
"The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting our Sacred Dreams," Dr. Tererai Trent
Poetry
"Incendiary Art: Poems," Patricia Smith
Children
"Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History ," Vashti Harrison
Youth and teens
"Clayton Byrd Goes Underground," Rita Williams-Garcia, author and Frank Morrison illustrator