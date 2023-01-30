Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams in classic 1960s sitcom "The Addams Family," dies at 64

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday on the original "The Addams Family" -- the classic 1960s sitcom -- died Saturday. She was 64.

Loring's agent, Chris Carbaugh of C and V Promotions, confirmed to CBS News in a statement that Loring died on Saturday "surrounded by her family. Lisa was a very loving mother, grandmother and friend with a lifetime of amazing stories and experiences.

"She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history that is still celebrated today. Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world. She will be missed dearly."

Lisa Loring at the Chiller Theatre Expo Halloween 2022 at the Hilton Parsippany on Oct. 29, 2022 in Parsippany, New Jersey. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

Loring played a young Wednesday Addams from 1964 to 1966 and also appeared in "As the World Turns."

News of her death was originally reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Lisa Loring as Wednesday Addams in a 1966 episode ot "The Addams Family ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The publication says she was six years old when she started in the sitcom.

It also says Loring died in a Burbank, Calif. hospital of "complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure," citing her daughter, Vanessa Foumberg.

Loring reprised the role in the 1977 television movie "Halloween with the New Addams Family," according to The Hollywood Reporter.