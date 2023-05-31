Lisa Ling, award-winning journalist and producer, joins CBS News

Award-winning journalist and producer Lisa Ling has been named a CBS News contributor. Ling's distinctive reporting will be featured across CBS News broadcasts and platforms beginning this summer. The announcement was made Wednesday morning by Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.

"Lisa delivers some of the most authentic, human and revealing interviews because of how she embeds with communities and the people she covers. It gives her and us a chance to communicate the pulse of the country and the world in a more experiential way," said Khemlani. "From war coverage at Channel One News to the anchor table at 'The View' to numerous cable series that showcase her immersive journalism, Lisa Ling is a multi-talented reporter and storyteller that we are thrilled to add to our roster of world-class network talent."

"I can't think of a better home for my style of reporting than CBS News given its tradition of exceptional news gathering and thoughtful storytelling," said Ling. "I'm honored to be working with this venerable organization to tell the stories of people behind the headlines whose voices need to be heard."

Lisa Ling Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Ling, who is based in Los Angeles, joins CBS News after more than eight years as the executive producer of "This is Life with Lisa Ling" for CNN, which explored topics including interracial families, sex trafficking, the alcohol epidemic, motorcycle gangs, religion, the impact of artificial intelligence on relationships, and gun violence. In 2022, she also delved into Asian American history and cuisine in the six-part HBO Max documentary series "Take Out."

Ling spent six years as the executive producer and host of "Our America" for Oprah Winfrey's OWN, where she reported from dozens of countries on such topics as rape in the Congo and the Lord's Resistance Army in Uganda. She also covered a variety of stories around the world as the host of "National Geographic Ultimate Explorer." Previously, Ling was a co-host on ABC's "The View" for three years and contributed to ABC's "Nightline." She got her start in journalism as a correspondent for Channel One News, where at just 21, she covered the civil war in Afghanistan.

She is also the co-author of two books: "Somewhere Inside: One Sister's Captivity in North Korea the Other's Fight to Bring Her Home," with her sister Laura Ling; and "Mother, Daughter, Sister, Bride: Rituals of Womanhood," with Joanne B. Eicher.

Ling joins a CBS News team that has added a number of high-profile new hires over the past two years, including "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson and correspondents Robert Costa, Scott MacFarlane, Natalie Morales and Cecilia Vega.