Lisa Borders was the first head of Time's Up, which fights workplace sex harassment. Then her son was accused of sexual assault, so she quit.

The president and CEO of Time's Up, an organization that fights workplace sexual harassment and discrimination, has stepped down in the wake of her son being accused of sexual assault, the group says.

Lisa Borders, 61, said Monday she was resigning "to address family concerns that require my singular focus."

But Time's Up offered details late Thursday on what those concerns involve:

Borders assumed her role at Time's Up on November 1. That same day, thousands of Google employees walked off the job to protest revelations in The New York Times that the tech giant had protected three executives accused of sexual misconduct and paid large severances to two of them.

Lisa Borders speaks onstage during Oprah Winfrey's SuperSoul Conversations at PlayStation Theater on February 05, 2019 in New York City

Borders told "CBS This Morning" on November 2 that the walkout was akin to the universe affirming her decision to join Time's Up, an organization dedicated to "creating safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kind." Global outrage over the treatment of women in the workplace and beyond, particularly in the entertainment industry, sparked the #MeToo movement and led to the creation of Time's Up in January 2018.

Time's Up COO Rebecca Goldman will serve as the group's interim CEO.