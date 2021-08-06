Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed actress Lisa Banes

A man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of actress Lisa Banes, New York City police said Friday. Brian Boyd, 26, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

On June 4, police said Banes attempted to cross the street in Manhattan when Boyd ran a red light on a motor scooter and crashed into Banes, knocking her over. When first responders arrived, police said, they discovered Banes on the ground with "significant head trauma." They said Banes had fled the scene.

Police said Banes was transported to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries 10 days later. She was 65 years old.

Banes, who was living in California, was visiting friends in New York and was on her way to visit her alma mater, the Julliard School, before the incident, CBS New York reported.

"She was a woman of great spirit, kindness, and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family, and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives," her manager, David Williams, said in a June statement.

Lisa Banes in 2015. Larry Busacca / Getty

Banes was a celebrated actress who acted in more than 80 film, theater and TV productions. In 1981, she won a Theater World Award for her work on the play "Look Back In Anger." She also appeared in the Broadway classics like "Rumors" and "Present Laughter."

But she's best known for her roles in film, including 2014's "Gone Girl" and 1988's "Cocktail." She most recently starred in several shows like "Nashville," "Madam Secretary," "NCIS" and "Them."

Her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, mourned Banes on Twitter. "My Lisa," she wrote. "Our huge loss."