3 teen girls plead guilty in carjacking, dragging death of 73-year-old New Orleans woman: "I hope that you all can forgive me"

Three teenage girls involved in the dragging death of a woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking in New Orleans last year pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges and were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

CBS affiliate WWL-TV reports that the three were convicted of attempted manslaughter in the death of Linda Frickey, 73. A fourth suspect, a male who is now 18, still faces a second-degree murder charge, which carries a life sentence.

All four had been slated for trial Monday. Jury selection for the lone remaining suspect, who prosecutors said was behind the wheel when Frickey died, got underway after the three girls' guilty pleas were entered.

The four ranged in age from 15 to 17 when they were charged as adults in the March 2022 killing. Authorities said Frickey died of blunt force injuries after she became entangled in a seatbelt as carjackers sped away with her car on the afternoon of March 21. She was dragged while neighbors watched helplessly.

Outside the courthouse, Frickey's family talked with reporters about listening to statements two of the defendants made.

"When they were saying they were sorry, I'm sure they were," said her sister, Jinny Frickey. "Because you go back, hindsight, a lot of times, you are sorry for the actions you completed. But you did it. And, unfortunately, they did it and they have to serve the time."

One defendant wrung her hands as she stood before Frickey's family, according to an account of the hearing in The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. "That's not what we set out to do," she said tearfully of the killing, "and I hope that you all can forgive me."

"I think they really were sincere in their apology, and we appreciate that they did admit their guilt and accept their punishment and hopefully as time goes on, everyone can heal," Frickey's sister-in-law Kathy Richard told WWL-TV.

But Richard told the station that the family wants the fourth defendant to get the maximum sentence.

"He drove the car. He stomped on her," Griffin told WWL-TV. "The girls, they were all there for the ride, but the issue we had with them is they didn't do anything to stop it."

Prosecutors won't comment until the case is over, District Attorney Jason Williams's office said.

"However, we would like to highlight the remarkable grace of Mrs. Frickey's family in response to the words of the three defendants who accepted responsibility for their roles in this horrific matter," the statement said. "Our hearts and unwavering support continue to be with the Frickey family as we fight for justice and pursue a resolution that honors Linda's memory."

After the incident last year, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell posted a nearly three-minute video on Twitter, calling the carjacking "horrific" and "absolutely unacceptable."

"We absolutely have to address juvenile crime in the city of New Orleans," she said.