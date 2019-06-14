Arkansas woman arrested in connection with homicide of former state senator

An Arkansas woman has been arrested in connection to the homicide of former state senator Linda Collins-Smith, state police said Friday. Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell, 48, of Pocahontas, Arkansas, is currently in custody and charges are pending, police said.

Collins-Smith's remains were found outside her home in Pocahontas on June 4. Her funeral is scheduled for Friday morning.

Police have not yet released how she was killed.

Neighbors told CBS Little Rock affiliate KTHV the area is typically quiet.

Collins-Smith was elected to the state House a Democrat in 2010 before she switched parties in 2011. She was elected to state Senate in 2014, but lost re-election in a GOP primary.