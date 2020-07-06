Several men direct racial slurs, Nazi salute at black family at Oregon beach, police say

Lincoln City, Oregon — Seven men were arrested after, police say, they taunted a Black family by yelling racial slurs and using Nazi salutes during a Fourth of July incident in an Oregon beach town. The men also challenged officers to a fight when officers arrived at the scene in Lincoln City and set off fireworks that were banned, police said.

They were arrested on various charges including riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with police and possession of illegal fireworks, reports CBS Portland, Oregon affiliate KOIN-TV.

The men are from Clark County, Washington, police said. They were cited and released.

Police said they were called to the beach area in front of the Inn at Spanish Head about a disturbance. The first officers arrived on their beach ATV and were surrounded by "about 10 people who began taunting and challenging" the officers, police said.

More officers arrived and learned that same group had taunted and challenged a Black family staying at the inn and used Nazi salutes toward them, according to police.

Officers stepped between the group and the family, enabling the family to go back to their room, officials said.

As this was going on, police said, they saw people in the group firing off large, illegal aerial fireworks.

After several more officers got there, they "moved in on the confrontational and highly intoxicated group and began placing them under arrest," police said.

Those arrested were Gennadiy Kachankov, Antoliy Kachankov, Andrey Zaytsev, Oleg Saranchuk, Ruslan Tkachenko and Yuriy Kachankov. A seventh man refused to identify himself, police said.

Gennadiy Kachankov, left, and Antoliy Kachankov, two of seven men arrested in Lincoln City, Oregon on July 5, 2020 after allegedly harassing a Black family. KOIN-TV

The central Oregon beach community is about 88 miles southwest of Portland.