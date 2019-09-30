Lil Nas X takes Gayle King inside the studio where he recorded "Old Town Road"

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King got an exclusive look inside the studio where Lil Nas X recorded his wildly popular song "Old Town Road." The 20-year-old rapper shot to stardom earlier this year when his song earned — and then famously lost — a spot on the Billboard country chart. "Old Town Road" ultimately went on to break Mariah Carey's record for the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single of all time.

Lil Nas X took King to the humble Atlanta studio, called CinCoYo, where the young musician paid just $20 for a recording session — a promotional rate the studio offers called "$20 Tuesdays." Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, told King he recorded the song in under an hour and for a total of $50, the cost to lease the beat he used plus the $20 studio rate.

In a wide-ranging interview, Lil Nas X returned to his high school and opened up about the difficulties of coming out, his plans for the future and the whirlwind that has been this past year.

