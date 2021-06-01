Lil Loaded, Dallas rapper best known for 2019 viral hit "6locc 6a6y," has died at 20

Lil Loaded, best known for his 2019 viral hit song "6locc 6a6y," has died, according to multiple reports. He was 20.

The Dallas County medical examiner confirmed to USA Today that the rapper -- whose legal name was Dashawn Maurice Robertson -- died on Monday.

The manner of death has not been disclosed.

Robertson's attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, released a statement to The Dallas Morning News calling the death "very tragic" and adding that it was very unexpected. "He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him."

Rapper Lil Loaded performing during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta. Prince Williams / Wireimage via Getty Images

Robertson's hit "6locc 6a6y" -- which had recently been certified gold by the RIAA -- racked up 28 million views and got him a deal with Epic Records.

While his career was burgeoning, Robertson was facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the shooting death of his best friend, 18-year-old Khalil Walker, last year.

Robertson had originally been arrested for murder but was indicted on the lesser count of manslaughter in February. He was out on bond and was scheduled for a court hearing on Tuesday.

This story originally appeared in ETOnline.