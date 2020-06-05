2 National Guardsmen injured by lightning strike during George Floyd protests in D.C.

Two National Guardsmen were injured after suffering the effects of a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday, officials said early Friday. CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reports the two service members were struck shortly after midnight within the Lafayette Park perimeter, where protests over the death of George Floyd continued for a seventh day.

Both of the officers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS officials said.

Shortly after midnight, #DCsBravest received a call for a report of 2 military personnel suffering the effects of a nearby lighting strike within the Lafayette Park perimeter. Both were transported with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/JvwRIHk74k — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) June 5, 2020

WUSA reported that the stormy weather cleared out many protesters, but some remained through the downpour in the area of Lafayette Square past midnight. The city was also under a flash flood watch Thursday evening.

The nation's capital lifted a curfew on Thursday night after no arrests were reported on Wednesday night, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

WUSA posted dramatic video of lightning appearing to strike the Washington Monument and surrounding areas.