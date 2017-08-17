Life without parole for man who killed his wife and her twin sister

McKINNEY, Texas – Kelley Eugene Bigham, 52, of McKinney, Texas was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to capital murder of his wife and her twin sister, reports CBS Dallas.

Prosecutors could have sought the death penalty if the case went to trial.

Collin County Sheriff's Department via CBS Dallas

According to police reports and court records, on June 20, 2016, Bigham, who was estranged from his wife, Karen Bigham, returned to their Dallas-area home to get some of his things. Investigators say Kelley Bigham was upset his wife wanted a divorce.

The station reports that when he arrived at the home, the couple's adult daughter and Karen Bigham's twin sister, Kathy Boobar, were there as well.

Kelley Bigham pulled out a handgun and told his daughter to leave. Right after she left, Bigham's daughter heard her mother yell "call 911," and then two gun shots.

Bigham fled to Rains County where his family lived, and was later arrested at his father's house.