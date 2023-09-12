Flooding in Libya sent a wall of water through Derna and other places. These photos show the devastation.

The devastating flooding in Libya wreaked havoc on the city of Derna on the Mediterranean coast and other places in the northern African nation, destroying buildings, ripping up roads and crashing cars against anything in its way.

A storm system that lashed three countries last week forced dams in Libya to collapse, sending unprecedented flash floods down a river valley.

Scores of people died in the disaster, which an official for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies compared to the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late last week.

A man stands next to a damaged car in Derna, Libya, after a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit the country, September 12, 2023. Reuters/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

The death toll includes three Red Crescent volunteers who were killed while helping families displaced by the flooding, the IFRC's chief posted to social media.

One man told the Reuters news agency 30 of his relatives were killed in the disaster.

"Most people were sleeping. Nobody was ready," Mostafa Salem told the outlet.

Men walk past debris of buildings caused by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Eastern Libya's minister of civil aviation, Hichem Abu Chkiouat, told Reuters, "Bodies are lying everywhere — in the sea, in the valleys, under the buildings."

People look at the damage caused by freak floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

The region's health minister, Othman Abduljaleel, told the Associated Press some victims may have been swept out to sea.

"We were stunned by the amount of destruction ... the tragedy is very significant, and beyond the capacity of Derna and the government," Abduljaleel said.

People look at the damage caused by freak floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Overturned cars lie among other debris caused by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

A boy pulls a suitcase past debris in a flash-flood damaged area in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

An area damaged by flash floods is seen in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

People are stuck on a road after a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Shahhat city, Libya, September 11, 2023, in a photo taken with a drone. Reuters/Ali Al-Saadi

Floodwaters cover the area after a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Al-Mukhaili, Libya, on September 11, 2023, in this handout picture. Libya Al-Hadath/Handout via Reuters

Floodwaters cover the area after a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Al-Mukhaili, Libya, on September 11, 2023, in this handout picture. Libya Al-Hadath/Handout via Reuters