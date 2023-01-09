Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks says he will undergo cancer treatment after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma White Sox closer Liam Hendriks diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma 00:42

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks said he will undergo cancer treatment after recently being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

In social media posts making the announcement, the star closer said Sunday that learning about about diagnosis came to a "shock" to his wife and himself, but he's determined to move forward.

"I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life," the 33-year-old Hendriks wrote.

"My treatment begins tomorrow, and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible," he added. "I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this."

According to the Mayo Clinic, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a form of cancer that starts in a person's lymphatic system, which is part of the body's immune system. In non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, white blood cells grow abnormally and can form growths throughout the body, the clinic said.

Hendriks, who was born in Perth, Australia, is a three-time all-star and one of the premiere closers in baseball. In 2020 and 2021, he was picked as the American League's Reliever of the Year. He previously played with the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals.